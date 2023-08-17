The Boston Celtics made headlines this offseason when they acquired former All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis. In a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies, the Celtics added Porzingis at the cost of giving up Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. Boston is hopeful that this move will give them everything they need to secure their 18th title in team history.

Alongside All-NBA performers Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Porzingis will be the third key scoring option Boston has been searching for through the years. Entering the 2023-24 season with high expectations, the Celtics will be looking to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They are going to have to take down a lot of teams in the East to do so, including the Wizards.

Boston and Washington will face off four times during the upcoming season, with the game on October 30 being the most important. This game will mark Porzingis' first time playing the Wizards on the road since he was dealt to the Celtics this offseason.

Last season was the first full season the former top five pick spent as a member of the Wizards, as he was traded there from the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 season. Playing in a total of 82 games with Washington, the Latvian big man averaged 22.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from three-point range.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

His ability to impact the game from anywhere on the floor offensively makes him a versatile scorer and the 28-year-old is also a proven rim-protector with his 7'3″ frame. Porzingis should be the perfect two-way big man for the Celtics to integrate into their frontcourt alongside Al Horford and Robert Williams III. However, health has always been, and continues to be, a main concern for Porzingis.

The 65 games he played in with the Wizards last season marked the most he's participated in since the 2016-17 season. It always seems like Porzingis is dealing with some type of ailment and it was recently revealed that he is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot this offseason.

Boston's big man was set to participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Latvia, but that is no longer the case as a result of this injury. The Celtics revealed on Wednesday that Porzingis would will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program in hopes that he will be ready for the start of training camp at the end of September.

This recent news is definitely worrisome for the team, especially since they gave up a lot to land the star this offseason. Without Porzingis healthy and on the floor, the Celtics are the same team they have been, minus Smart. That would not be the best look for them given that they have been doing everything they can to better their championship outlook.

When healthy, Porzingis is an impactful frontcourt talent and he should open up the Celtics' offense tremendously. For his first game on the road against the Wizards, he will be looking to put on a show, that is assuming he will be available.