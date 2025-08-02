While most NFL rosters are more or less set, with the 2025 NFL Draft already in the can and the start of free agency long passed, there are still plenty of quality players to be had on the open market, including a few with multiple Pro Bowls on their resume, like safety Justin Simmons.

A former standout with the Denver Broncos, Simmons had a down year in 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons, failing to live up to his Pro Bowl ceiling while playing for a team that rapidly ran out of steam in what was meant to be a win-now season.

Despite being linked to multiple teams during the offseason, including pleas from the player to reunite with his former head coach, Vic Fangio, the calendar has officially turned over from July to August, and Simmons remains unsigned.

… or is he? That's right, in a recent Instagram video by Mason Stowell, Simmons appeared wearing a very interesting hoodie, leading fans to wonder if he already has his next NFL contract locked up.

An Eagles hoodie? Simmons is not only wearing an Eagles hoodie in a video shared by a friend, but he re-posted the video in his own story, where he knew fans would be watching? That is either a major oversight or a savvy move from a veteran with 2025 on-field aspirations.

Now granted, Justin Simmons did play his college ball at Boston College, who are nicknamed the Eagles too. Most NFL players remain very loyal to their college teams, and Simmons is no exception, having rocked his old squad's merch in the past. But even if this is a harmless miscommunication, that hasn't stopped fans from once again hypothesizing about bringing the Pro Bowl safety to South Philadelphia, reuniting him with Vic Fangio as both sides look to add a new Super Bowl ring to their resumes.

