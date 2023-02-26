The Boston Celtics proved once again that they can always get the best of the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum drained a last-second three in the midst of a poor shooting night to deliver a 110-107 win.

Tatum had a brutal first half but turned it up in the fourth quarter, where he had eight points in five minutes and both nailed and called the game-winning shot. Horford had a brief message about his superstar teammate following his heroics.

“He’s different!” Horford said of Tatum on Twitter.

Horford had himself a big game, too. Despite having a tough time guarding Joel Embiid, he made five triples in the second half as the Celtics picked the Sixers’ defense apart. The former Sixers player said that Tatum helped get him going with his shooting, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“Just taking advantage of the opportunities,” Horford said, via Sixers Wire. “That first one, I felt like really got me going in transition. I sprinted, Jayson hit me with the pass, and I just let it fly. From then on, I just got it going.”

Tatum finished with just 18 points but also notched 13 rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Brown scored 26 points while Embiid led all players with 41 points. With six Boston players scoring in double figures, Philly didn’t have enough to get the win. The Celtics are now 3-0 on the season against the Sixers after picking up their first win of the season in Wells Fargo Center.