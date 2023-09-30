The Boston Celtics are hoping to improve upon last season's performance with another trip to the NBA Finals. Former coach and current general manager Brad Stevens recently offered an update on the team's interested in legendary, high-flying forward Blake Griffin.

The news came amid offseason surgery news shared by Jayson Tatum that will have Celtics fans talking. The Celtics' position in the latest NBA power rankings following rival Milwaukee's trade for Damian Lillard has also been the subject of discussions.

It was revealed by Stevens that the Celtics have interest in bringing Griffin back for another run with the team. Stevens' wishes are dependent on whether or not Griffin wants to return.

“I told him, ‘We’d love to have you join us, but you may not play when Robert [Williams] gets back [from injury],’ Stevens said at ABCD Hoop Dreams.

“He said no. So I went through a few more days, called him back, and said, ‘Hey, I don’t mean to burden you. I know you’ve got kids. I know you’ve said no initially, but I just wanted to circle back before I turn to other people because you’re the best fit for our team.’ He said, ‘I thought about it and I want to do it.’”

Griffin averaged 4.1 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for the Celtics. He shot 34.8 percent from three and dished out 1.5 assists on the season as well. Griffin began his career in 2010-2011 with the Los Angeles Clippers and has had several part-time seasons during which he played less than 45 games.