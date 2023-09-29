The Boston Celtics have had plenty of injury updates this offseason, and ahead of training camp, there’s one more. Apparently, star forward Jayson Tatum has had some discomfort in his non-shooting wrist for some time now.

In fact, following the Celtics’ defeat in the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum revealed that he played through a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist for the majority of the postseason. While many wondered if Tatum would finally get the issue addressed this summer, he never underwent surgery, per ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne.

“[Tatum] went into the offseason thinking he might need surgery on his non-shooting wrist,” Shelburne announced on NBA Today. “[He] went to a bunch of specialists and essentially decided [not to get the surgery].”

Instead, the four-time All-Star reportedly received a cortisone shot and is feeling good to go.

Jayson Tatum isn’t the only Celtic rehabbing of late. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon is recovering from an elbow injury he sustained in last year’s playoffs. Like Tatum, Brogdon also avoided surgery and should still be a full participant in training camp.

Last, but not least, is newly acquired center Kristaps Porzingis. The 2018 All-Star was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and shut down for the entire FIBA World Cup. Yet, he’s reportedly on track to make his Celtics debut when their season begins on October 25th.

In terms of injuries, things are currently looking up for the C’s. If that can remain true and Tatum’s wrist doesn’t become a problem, they should be primed to make some noise during their 2023-24 campaign.