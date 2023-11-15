The Boston Celtics might be without forward/center Kristaps Porzingis when they hit the road to take on the 76ers.

Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics have enjoyed a strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Celtics currently sit at 8-2, winners of three straight games in front of the TD Garden home fans, and Porzingis has largely looked very comfortable in his new threads following his trade from the Washington Wizards this past offseason.

However, fans got a bit of a scare regarding Porzingis when it was announced that he will be officially listed as questionable for the Celtics' next game, Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers, with a right knee contusion, per Josue Pavón of CLNS Media. Joining Porzingis on the injury report is Neemias Queta, who is also listed as questionable for the 76ers game with a right foot injury.

In a bit of a scheduling quirk, this is the second time in as many weeks that the Celtics will be taking on the 76ers on the road. Philadelphia won the first matchup when a Kristaps Porzingis three-point attempt grazed off of the rim with just seconds left in the game. The 76ers currently sit at 8-1, winners of eight straight games to vault up to first place in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, things are going almost as swimmingly for the Celtics. Of course, the concern for Boston fans since the Porzingis trade was announced was the Latvian big man's storied injury history, but thankfully, his current knee issue appears to be nothing serious. The Celtics and Sixers are slated to tip things off on November 15 at 7:00 PM ET in Philadelphia.