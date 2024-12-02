The Boston Celtics are likely going to be severely shorthanded when they face the Miami Heat on Monday night.

After an intense 115-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where the C's starters all played over 30 minutes apiece, it appears most of them will sit versus Jimmy Butler and Co.

Via Noa Dalzell:

Expand Tweet

Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford are all ruled out. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White meanwhile are deemed questionable. If all of these players are sidelined, it looks like Celtics guard Payton Pritchard will be receiving a huge workload.

Pritchard balled out on Sunday, scoring 24 points in 36 minutes of action. He's averaging a career-high 16 PPG on 43.2% shooting from three-point land. Sam Hauser got his first start over the weekend as well and will be in the first unit again. He scored 13 points against Cleveland.

The Celtics are looking very capable of repeating as NBA champions. Joe Mazzulla's squad is sitting at 16-4, which is second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cavs.

In fairness, Boston was shorthanded on Sunday. Brown (illness) and White (ankle) didn't suit up. Those are two key starters for the Celtics who both produce quite a bit of points and serve as important defenders as well.

Tatum stepped up and balled out though, scoring 33 points in 37 minutes. Porzingis also added 21 points. He's been solid since making his season debut last week.

It's still very early in the campaign and health is the No. 1 priority if the C's are going to run it back and lift another championship in June. Resting key players at this point isn't a bad move at all.

Boston has won three in a row against Miami, who are sitting at .500 with a 9-9 record. It'll be interesting to see if the Celtics' supporting cast can keep this one close or perhaps even lead the squad to a victory over their East foes.