Consider Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey definitively on Team Micah Parsons in his contract battle with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons, despite his All-Pro bona fides and seeming pretty confident he and the Cowboys would agree on a contract extension this offseason, requested a trade more than a month ago because Jones had refused to negotiate with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

Ramsey, as it happens, is also a client of Mulugheta, and he seems to be a big fan.

“He’s the GOAT,” Ramsey said on ‘The Pivot' immediately after hearing Mulugheta's name.

“He is the GOAT,” Ryan Clark responded. “Could you imagine a world where somebody put you in the room, thought that they came to an agreement, and didn’t speak to David?”

“No chance, no chance. I would laugh at it. I would laugh at it,” Ramsey said. “You would think that they would know better, that’s all I’m going to say. You would think that they would know better. With him for sure, you would think that they know better.”

Well, apparently, Jones did not know better because he has admitted multiple times, including last week, that he had not even spoken with Mulugheta. Jones has said that he prefers to work directly with the player involved in big extensions, but Parsons has maintained he won't sign anything unless Mulugheta is involved, leaving the nonexistent negotiations at a standstill.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, the Parsons saga is just the latest extension Jones has prolonged. In recent years, he has waited months to complete deals for quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and now-retired offensive lineman Zack Martin. In the end, all three got deals that were acceptable to them, although it cost Dallas a pretty penny, particularly in the cases of Prescott and Lamb, who signed $240 million and $136 million extensions, respectively, last year. The contracts made Prescott the highest-paid player in the league in terms of annual value, while Lamb now sits at third among wide receivers in annual value.

Parsons, whether it is for the Cowboys or not, is widely expected to sign the most lucrative contract of any non-quarterback in NFL history. T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett each reset the market for defensive players this offseason, which would seem to only drive up the eventual price of Parsons' deal.