Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables is picking up another big commitment, as he tries to lead Oklahoma back to the top of the SEC conference standings. The Sooners picked up the pledge of EDGE player Jake Kreul, per On3.

Kreul is a four-star player, according to On3 football recruiting services. He is a member of the 2026 class. The EDGE chose Oklahoma football over Texas, Florida State, Ohio State and Florida.

The 2026 class for the Sooners is ranked 21st in the country, per On3. Oklahoma has 16 commits in the class, after Kreul's commitment.

Oklahoma football starts their 2025 season on August 30, against Illinois State.

Brent Venables is trying to win again at Oklahoma

Venables is in a tough position at Oklahoma. The Sooners are one of the most successful college football programs in the country, historically speaking. Venables has struggled though at the school, with two losing seasons in his first three years.

Oklahoma football joined the SEC before the 2024 campaign, along with Texas. The Sooners finished the 2024 season with a 6-7 record. The squad lost to Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl.

The pressure is on this season for Venables. Oklahoma football has a key non conference game on September 6, against Michigan. A win over the Wolverines could certainly help the Sooners, heading into their tough SEC schedule later in the campaign.

There has been a major distraction though for Venables and the program this summer. Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer is being investigated for possible sports gambling. The school is looking into the allegations.

“OU officials are looking into the situation after finding out about it late last night and plan to be proactive and exhaust every avenue,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

Other non conference matchups for the Sooners this season include meetings with Temple and Kent State. Time will tell if Venables can turn it around again in Norman.

