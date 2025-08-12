The Baltimore Orioles enter their series opener against the Seattle Mariners coming off two straight losses. The Athletics defeated them two games to one in their last series. However, the Orioles have been without both Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill thanks to injuries. Before taking on the Mariners, Baltimore made adjustments in their outfield with Jordyn Adams and Daniel Johnson.

Adams has been an injury replacement throughout the season in the outfield. The 25-year-old outfielder appeared in ten games for the Orioles this season, but only logged five plate appearances. Now, he is headed back to the minor leagues in favor of Johnson. According to Baltimore's social media page, the team activated Johnson and sent Adams to Triple-A Norfolk.

The moves come as the Orioles enter a challenging home series against one of the league's hottest teams. Thanks to big performances from National League MVP candidate Cal Raleigh, the Mariners have won nine of their last ten games. Seattle enters the series riding a seven-game winning streak, the second-best active run in the league.

While the team has not been officially eliminated from playoff contention, Baltimore's chances at contention are low. Heading into the series opener, the Orioles have to make up 9.5 games to steal the last American League Wild Card spot. Without Cowser or O'Neill in the lineup, though, the odds are against them.

Getting Johnson back should be a boost in the outfield. He is making his debut in Baltimore after spending the first half of the season with the San Francisco Giants. The Orioles picked up Johnson after the Giants put him on waivers earlier this season. Now, he has a chance to to prove himself in the outfield for Baltimore manager Tony Mansolino.

The Orioles are not playing for much at this point in the year. However, they could play spoiler for a Mariners team trying to climb into the top spot in the AL West. Adams' exit and Johnson's arrival could change the energy around Baltimore's clubhouse, giving them the boost they need to put up a fight on their home field.

