The Boston Celtics ended their 2022-23 campaign with a whimper, but they'll get a chance to redeem themselves early on next season.

The Celtics will take on their rival Miami Heat on Friday, October 27th in Boston, via Shams Charania of The Athletic. While the full schedule for the 2023-24 season isn't released yet, the Green Team's rematch against Miami will likely be one of their first games.

The last time the Celtics faced off against the Heat they were also at home, but that advantage didn't end up making a difference. Boston fell 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and had to watch as Miami celebrated its NBA Finals berth on the parquet floor.

Although these two rivals have met many times before, they'll both look a little different during this matchup. The Celtics will be without point guard Marcus Smart, who was their longest-tenured player on the roster before being dealt for All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis.

Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala were also packaged in that trade and on the free agency market, forward Grant Williams was part of a sign-and-trade that sent him to the Dallas Mavericks. Boston got its third star alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, yet it'll be a different team without vocal defenders like Smart and Williams.

As for the Heat, they retained their stars but lost bench players like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Role players propelled Miami in the postseason, so it's no surprise that opposing squads poached some of their up-and-coming guys.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are still the leaders in South Beach, however, there are still rumblings of a potential trade for seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard. It's no secret that Lillard likes what's been built in Miami, yet there's no certainty Portland deals him to the Heat before the season begins.

Overall, the next meeting between the Celtics and Heat will be a must-watch game. Miami is always hungry to prove its doubters wrong and Boston will be just as driven to do what they were looking to do on home court last playoffs.