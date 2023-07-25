On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics and star wing Jaylen Brown finally came to an agreement on a contract extension. The Celtics and Brown agreed to a five-year, $304 million supermax extension, the most lucrative deal in the history of the NBA.

But BetOnline's oddsmakers don't think Brown's historic contract extension takes the Boston Celtics out of the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. On the contrary, in fact. BetOnline currently has the Celtics listed as the non-Heat favorite to land the Portland Trail Blazers star guard at a +200. The Brooklyn Nets rank second at +300, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at +400 and the New York Knicks at +500.

Damian Lillard, 33, has played 11 years in the NBA, all as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers franchise. He averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.3 blocks, 3.3 turnovers, and 1.9 personal fouls per game across 58 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

The former Weber State star shot the ball with great accuracy from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Damian Lillard's 46.3% field-goal percentage is tied for the highest of his entire pro career.

There's no denying that Lillard would fit like a glove in Boston, playing alongside other stars like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics are in need of an elite playmaker at the point guard position since they traded their best facilitator, Marcus Smart, in the Kristaps Porzingis deal.

But with that being said, don't expect Damian Lillard to end up on the Boston Celtics, or any other team besides the Miami Heat, for that matter.