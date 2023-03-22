ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

After last season’s riveting NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics seemed like a team with a championship window as wide open as anybody. They were led by two young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are only just beginning to enter their primes.

With a Celtics front office that continues to add complementary veteran pieces around them, the only thing that could possibly derail them is if one of their two cornerstones demands out.

From a contract standpoint, Jaylen Brown is much closer to making that decision than his buddy Tatum, with his deal ending after the 2023-23 season. His latest comments in a recent piece from The Ringer’s Logan Murdock don’t exactly paint him as someone shunning the idea of moving on.

“We’ll see how [the Celtics] feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” he said. “Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct. … Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you.”

The reactions from Celtics fans to Brown’s candid comments were understandably mixed. There were a few that would be happy for him moving on like a jilted, yet grateful ex-lover.

I wish I could convince you of how much you mean to the #Celtics organization. It would absolutely pain me if you chose to leave us, but I understand you need to be where you are happy. I hope it can be here with this team but I truly want what’s best for you☘️🙏🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/cEKnSHYel5 — Bri Marie D (@BriMarieD) March 21, 2023

Some others were more critical of Celtics fans in denial that there’s any animosity to begin with. Jaylen Brown hinted at several factors to his potential decision, including his name being in trade rumors and his complicated relationship with Boston’s fan base.

Jaylen Brown flat out came out and told us he knew he was on the trading block multiple times and Celtics fans are arguing with me like "nah that's not true no he wasn't." Sports fans are something else man — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) March 21, 2023

Jaylen Brown this week: It's some toxic fans in the Celtics fanbase. I can tell you first hand all about it. I also don't trust this front office. Got some stories about that too. Celtics fans: what does Jaylen Brown know about *checks notes* being Jaylen Brown? — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) March 22, 2023

Jaylen Brown: I don't like the city, I don't trust the organization, the team's star wanted to trade me for KD, I'm under-appreciated, I've made a lot of sacrifices & I'm not sure I want to return. C's fans: What is he trying to say? There's really no way of knowing. — John Zannis (@John_Zannis) March 22, 2023

Then there were others who felt as though no matter what Jaylen Brown said, Celtics fans would “freak out” regardless. The only way to avoid any friction was probably to stay quiet, but that’s never been Brown’s M.O.

Jaylen Brown is a no-win situation when he's asked about long-term plans. If he says he's staying & talks break down, he's the villain. He tried to be non-committal, and people freak out anyway. And then people will say, well he should have answered a certain way… — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) March 21, 2023

Jaylen Brown also said this & I know everyone is going off the spicy stuff: "But I don’t really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.” https://t.co/93Gy9fDzKS — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 21, 2023

Jaylen Brown will be eligible to sign an extension this offseason. Until he truly puts pen to paper, the speculation on his Celtics future will likely remain alive.