After last season’s riveting NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics seemed like a team with a championship window as wide open as anybody. They were led by two young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are only just beginning to enter their primes.

With a Celtics front office that continues to add complementary veteran pieces around them, the only thing that could possibly derail them is if one of their two cornerstones demands out.

From a contract standpoint, Jaylen Brown is much closer to making that decision than his buddy Tatum, with his deal ending after the 2023-23 season. His latest comments in a recent piece from The Ringer’s Logan Murdock don’t exactly paint him as someone shunning the idea of moving on.

“We’ll see how [the Celtics] feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” he said. “Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct. … Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you.”

The reactions from Celtics fans to Brown’s candid comments were understandably mixed. There were a few that would be happy for him moving on like a jilted, yet grateful ex-lover.

Some others were more critical of Celtics fans in denial that there’s any animosity to begin with. Jaylen Brown hinted at several factors to his potential decision, including his name being in trade rumors and his complicated relationship with Boston’s fan base.

Then there were others who felt as though no matter what Jaylen Brown said, Celtics fans would “freak out” regardless. The only way to avoid any friction was probably to stay quiet, but that’s never been Brown’s M.O.

Jaylen Brown will be eligible to sign an extension this offseason. Until he truly puts pen to paper, the speculation on his Celtics future will likely remain alive.