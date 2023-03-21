Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has just one year left on his current contract, and when asked about his future in Beantown he didn’t give the answer most C’s fans are looking for.

During a recent interview with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, Brown discussed the potential of staying in Boston once his current deal expires.

“We’ll see how [the Celtics] feel about me over time and I feel about them over time,” he said. “Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

Brown followed this nebulous response by recounting times when franchise players didn’t finish their careers with the teams they grew up in.

“Some of the greatest players of all time haven’t finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you,” he said. “All you do is really focus on what’s in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don’t really know or want to answer [where I’m going to be] because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I’ll just say we’ll get there when we get there.”

Jaylen Brown didn’t show a lot of commitment to the C’s in these comments, but at times the front office hasn’t always seemed committed to him. After a summer that was filled with trade rumors and Kevin Durant talk, the two-time All-Star was left unsure of where he stood with the Celtics organization. In the midst of the drama, he let off this simple but telling tweet:

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

The front office assured Brown that nothing was going to happen, yet it seems like he still feels a bit uneasy about the situation.

“[NBA teams] look at it as a business, where they’ll tell you one thing, and then behind closed doors, they’ll say another, and they’ll trade you off,” Brown stated.

Although this is an issue Brown has with the league itself and not just Boston, the Celtics’ front office should take note of what bothers the 26-year-old.

As for now, Brown and the Celtics are primarily concerned with getting back on track. The Celtics are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have struggled to hold multiple big leads. They’ll have a chance to right the ship Tuesday as they face the exciting Sacramento Kings on the road.