Celtics fans wondering why new City Edition jerseys look like Bucks jerseys

The Boston Celtics own one of the most iconic jerseys designs and team logos not just in the NBA – but in any major sport. The green leprechaun and their signature threads are just classics that likely won’t ever be fully revamped given the history behind them.

That’s why the Celtics’ latest City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season look even more puzzling as the design very closely resembles the uniform worn by East rival Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Check them out for yourself:

The most egregious part of it is ditching the classic Celtic green for a darker shade. No disrespected to the Bucks jersey, which is decent in its own right, but why mess with what works? That’s the same reaction most Celtics fans had on Twitter after seeing the new design. The reactions range from simple dislike to wanting to burn them outright.

The similarities with the Bucks unis was evident for several fans as well. If it’s a ploy to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to consider making the move closer to the East Coast, then it’s admirable. Otherwise, it’s a little too on the nose in copping their style.

A few Celtics fans were adamant that there was no need to change status quo given the already-gorgeous uniforms they’ve been rocking for decades, with some minor alterations over the years.

But heck, who are we kidding? If any of us get a Jayson Tatum Celtics City Edition jersey from our Secret Santa this year, we’re not complaining.

