The Boston Celtics own one of the most iconic jerseys designs and team logos not just in the NBA – but in any major sport. The green leprechaun and their signature threads are just classics that likely won’t ever be fully revamped given the history behind them.

That’s why the Celtics’ latest City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season look even more puzzling as the design very closely resembles the uniform worn by East rival Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Check them out for yourself:

First Look at Boston Celtics 2022-23 “City Edition” jersey. Boston will wear this jersey Opening Night Tuesday, then these 10 other games… 11/23

12/13

12/25

1/24

1/28

2/12

2/25

3/5

3/11

3/28 pic.twitter.com/EaqMApZIxO — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) October 14, 2022

The most egregious part of it is ditching the classic Celtic green for a darker shade. No disrespected to the Bucks jersey, which is decent in its own right, but why mess with what works? That’s the same reaction most Celtics fans had on Twitter after seeing the new design. The reactions range from simple dislike to wanting to burn them outright.

Looks too much like the bucks. I do not like them — Tommy (@GarceauThomas) October 14, 2022

Nope. Hate it. Burn it with dragon fire. https://t.co/pL5SnDiqgS — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 14, 2022

The similarities with the Bucks unis was evident for several fans as well. If it’s a ploy to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to consider making the move closer to the East Coast, then it’s admirable. Otherwise, it’s a little too on the nose in copping their style.

These new Bucks jerseys look great! https://t.co/tCz4p2EntJ — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) October 14, 2022

Kinda Buckish! — papa victor (@peve333) October 14, 2022

A few Celtics fans were adamant that there was no need to change status quo given the already-gorgeous uniforms they’ve been rocking for decades, with some minor alterations over the years.

This is awful….their regular green and white are classic and wonderful. Their black with green is good as an alt, this is a cartoon and makes us look like an Irish magic expansion team — Josh Jacobs (@JoshatWAP) October 14, 2022

These suck. Its insane to change the best uniforms in sports. — Dan Barton (@dbarton2430) October 14, 2022

But heck, who are we kidding? If any of us get a Jayson Tatum Celtics City Edition jersey from our Secret Santa this year, we’re not complaining.