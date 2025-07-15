While the Seattle Seahawks are looking for a few sleepers to shine, they are holding out hope their new quarterback won’t flop. But with training camp coming soon, it’s a good time to look back at the 10 greatest Seahawks teams of all time.

Seattle joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976. The Seahawks suffered through a 2-12 season, but quickly found their footing and earned back-to-back winning seasons in 1978 and 1979. And it only took until 1983 for the franchise to knock at the door of the Super Bowl.

Since then, the Seahawks have only one Super Bowl win to their name. But, yes, it should have been two. More on that later.

Away we go with the top 10 Seattle Seahawks teams of all time.

10. 2007 Seahawks

Two years after their Super Bowl appearance under Mike Holmgren, the Seahawks battled their way to a division title with six wins in their final eight regular-season games.

In the playoffs, Joe Gibbs had returned to coaching Washington, but this wasn’t one of his great teams. The Seahawks made it look worse than it was with two pick-sixes in the final 5:38 of the game. Seattle won, 35-14.

However, a trip to Green Bay for a division-round battle didn’t go nearly as well. The Seahawks hung around for most of the first half, but Ryan Grant’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 28-17, and the Packers cruised to a 42-20 win. The Seahawks couldn’t get Shaun Alexander rolling as he had just nine rushing attempts for 20 yards and a score.

9. 2019 Seahawks

After a 10-2 start, the Seahawks lost to the Rams, Cardinals, and 49ers down the stretch. They limped into the playoffs, but bounced back for a 17-9 Wild Card victory over the Eagles.

Then they made a stirring second-half comeback against the Packers. Trailing 21-3 at the break, Seattle rallied to within 28-23 on a 1-yard scoring run by Marshawn Lynch with 9:33 left in the game.

However, the Seahawks couldn’t move the football on their next possession. And Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for 32 yards on 3rd-and-eight, helping the Packers run out the clock and secure the win.

8. 2015 Seahawks

It took a lot of bounce back for the Packers to get things together for this season. They were coming off the horrible late-game Super Bowl loss in 2014.

But they went 10-6 and earned a Wild Card berth. Then they found a way to get past the Vikings, 10-9, in the playoffs. Trailing 9-0 entering the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin from three yards out for a score. And Stephen Hauschka connected on a 46-yard field goal for a 10-9 lead. But this game will mostly be remembered for Blair Walsh missing a 27-yard chip shot with 26 seconds left in the game.

However, the Seahawks couldn’t turn it into a third straight Super Bowl appearance. Cam Newton and the Panthers built a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter. Seattle made a rather remarkable comeback to close within 31-24 with 1:12 to go. But the Seahawks couldn’t recover the onside kick.

7. 2016 Seahawks

A playoff fixture, the Seahawks earned yet another wild-card berth with a 10-5-1 record. The Detroit Lions didn’t offer much resistance with a 26-6 decision.

But the Falcons proved to be a different beast in the divisional round. The Seahawks never really found their footing in this game, and the Falcons pulled away for a 36-20 win. Wilson threw for 225 yards with a pair of scores, but got picked twice and sacked three times.

6. 2012 Seahawks

This was Pete Carroll’s third season, and the Seahawks were beginning to find their swagger. They went 11-5 and earned a 24-14 wild-card win over Washington.

In the divisional round, the Falcons awaited. At halftime, the score was 20-0, and it appeared the Seahawks were finished. They still trailed 27-7 heading into the fourth quarter. But Wilson scored from 1-yard out, hit Zach Miller with a 3-yard scoring pass, and Lynch powered in from 2 yards out. It was suddenly 28-27 in favor of the Seahawks.

However, Matt Ryan hit Harry Douglas for 22 yards and Tony Gonzalez for 19. That got the ball to the Seahawks’ 31-yard line, where Matt Bryant drilled a 49-yard game-winner.

5. 1983 Seahawks

After a crazy up-and-down season that saw the Seahawks win or lose no more than two games in a row, the team got hot in the postseason. First, the Seahawks dispatched the Broncos by a score of 31-7.

They followed up with a tight 27-20 win over rookie Dan Marino and the Dolphins. Curt Warner’s 2-yard touchdown run and Norm Johnson’s 37-yard field goal erased a 20-17 deficit.

In the AFC Championship game, the Seahawks were no match for the powerful Raiders. They fell behind 27-0 before being forced to settle for a 30-14 loss. The Raiders stuffed star running back Curt Warner, who managed only 26 yards on 11 carries.

4. 1984 Seahawks

A year wiser and better, the Seahawks rolled to a 12-2 mark and had the AFC West title in their sights. However, they showed a few chinks in the armor with losses to the Chiefs and Broncos in the final two games and settled for a Wild Card berth.

That gave them a playoff opener against the Raiders and a chance for revenge. This time, they corralled Allen on the ground and earned a 13-7 win despite surrendering a 46-yard fourth-quarter touchdown connection from Jim Plunkett to Allen.

The Dolphins were up next, and that meant a rematch against Marino. It turned out to be no contest as the Dolphins' young QB threw for 262 yards and three scores in a 31-10 finish.

3. 2005 Seahawks

Off to their best start in franchise history, the 13-2 Seahawks ended the regular season with a 23-17 defeat at the hands of the Packers. But they were ready for the playoffs, and stopped Washington by a score of 20-10.

The Panthers awaited in the AFC Championship game, and the Seahawks had their way. They jumped out to a 17-0 lead and finished off with a 34-14 win. Shaun Alexander proved to be a problem for the Panthers, rushing 34 times for 132 yards and two scores as the Seahawks made their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Against the Steelers, the Seahawks had their shot. They cut the deficit to 14-10 in the third quarter when Jeramy Stevens caught a 16-yard scoring strike from Matt Hasselbeck. However, Hines Ward authored a 43-yard touchdown catch with 9:04 left. The pass came from Antwaan Randle El on a wide receiver pass. That was the last score of the game.

2. 2014 Seahawks

Oh, my. Do we have to revisit this one?

The Seahawks started the year with a modest record of 3-3. But they caught fire and finished with nine wins in their last 10 regular-season games.

In the playoffs, they pushed aside the Panthers, 31-17, to reach the NFC Championship game against the Packers. Green Bay led 16-0 midway through the third quarter and seemed to be in complete control. The Seahawks looked to get on the board with a 38-yard field goal attempt by Steven Hauschka. However, the Seahawks ran a fake and John Ryan hit Garry Gilliam for a 19-yard touchdown.

Thanks in part to a recovered onside kick, the Seahawks forced overtime. Wilson sent them to the Super Bowl with a 35-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Kearse.

It was a great win for the Seahawks, but it set the stage for one of the most difficult-to-understand play calls in the history of the NFL. Trailing the Patriots 28-24 with 26 seconds remaining and a timeout in the bank, the Seahawks tried a pass play from the 1-yard line — after Lynch had powered for four yards to the 1-yard line to set up the play. Wilson’s pass got picked by Malcolm Butler, giving the Patriots the win.

It should be noted that Lynch had 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown before the decision to pass.

1. 2013 Seahawks

It’s hard to argue against the Seahawks being the best team in the NFL that season. They won 13 regular-season games, losing three one-score games.

They took the first playoff step toward a title with a 23-15 win over the Saints. Wilson completed only nine passes, but Lynch crunched the Saints for 140 yards on 28 attempts with two touchdowns.

In the NFC Championship, the Seahawks trailed 17-13 heading into the fourth quarter. But Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse from 35 yards out to give Seattle the lead. After a Stephen Hauschka field goal, the 49ers drove to the Seahawks' 18-yard line with 30 seconds remaining. Malcom Smith picked off Colin Kaepernick’s first-down pass in the end zone to seal the win.

Strangely enough, the Super Bowl looked like an afterthought. The Seahawks got a first-quarter safety, and eventually pushed their lead to 22-0 by halftime. They didn’t let up at the break, building a 36-0 advantage before calling off the dogs.

Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. And he made plays, creating extra time to pass and scrambling, cornerback Richard Sherman said, according to seahawks.com.

“He's Houdini,” Sherman said of Wilson's ability to not only escape from pressure situations but put the pressure on the defense because of it. “There's some Houdini in there somewhere. I don't know if he's a relation.”

The Legion of Boom played a huge role, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said preparation mattered.

“I knew we'd play well, just because the guys had prepared so well,” Quinn said. “We've all heard about, ‘That guy, he's got a chip on his shoulder.' We've got a bunch of them. Big chips.”