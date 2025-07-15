Priority number one for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason has been revamping their offensive line, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon. Just months after drafting offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the first round of the NFL Draft, Kansas City has now reached a long-term agreement with another key piece of its offensive line moving forward: guard Trey Smith.

“BREAKING: The #Chiefs and Pro Bowl G Trey Smith are close to finalizing a 4-year extension that will make him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, sources tell me,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Smith's new contract is composed of a “four-year, $94 million deal that includes $70 million guaranteed,” he reported on X.

Schefter also reported that “it’s the highest-average annual salary and the most guaranteed money ever awarded to an NFL guard.”

It's a big commitment for a Chiefs team that saw their offensive line eviscerated during their blowout Super Bowl loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 26 year-old Smith was drafted in the sixth round by the Chiefs in the 2021 NFL Draft after playing his college football at Tennessee. He has gone on to make a Pro Bowl team last year, as well as the All-Rookie team in his first year in the NFL.

With Smith and Creed Humphrey on their roster, the Chiefs now have the NFL's highest paid guard and its highest paid center. It's a clear message from the Chiefs' front office that they were well aware of the team's shortcomings in the trenches during the Super Bowl.

With the key pieces of their roster now solidified, the Chiefs will turn their attention to the 2025 NFL season, which is set to begin in early September with a matchup vs the Los Angeles Chargers. That game is slated to take place in Brazil.