Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren have had an incredibly marvellous time of late. After winning his first NBA championship in just his third official season in the NBA, the lanky forward signed a $250 million contract extension.

And now he seems to be making the most of the offseason as well. In a recent video posted by NBA Center, a parody news account, Holmgren was seen rating a range of videos posted previously by the account.

The first post featured Chet Holmgren with a fake haircut.

“It might be my favorite Centel post, coz it actually looks cold. When he figured out how to use photoshop, whoever runs that, took it to another level. I give that one an eight out of ten,” he said.

.@ChetHolmgren rating Centel posts about himself 😭🔥

The second featured the Thunder player wearing a fake t-shirt with a parody message. The 23-year-old lauded the photoshop and claimed people actually believe he wore the top.

“I will give that one a seven. It is kind of lame, but good photoshop, I give this a seven out of ten,” he said.

Holmgren then rated a post with a fake quote. The Centel post suggested that the OKC superstar had claimed to be “from the trenches.”

“I never said that. I never said I am from the trenches. I never said any of these quotes, honestly. But I give it a ten out of ten for misinformation,” Chet said.

Finally, Holmgren rated a post featuring a fake 4th of July food plate. He gave the final post a seven out of ten, rounding off the set of ratings. Holmgren is clearly a fan of NBA Centel’s X activity, and did not go lower than seven throughout.

The OKC superstar seems to be making the most of a well-earned break, and enters the new season with a huge payrise.