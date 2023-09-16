The Boston Celtics added some potential depth to their frontcourt on Saturday.

Per Shams Charania, the organization is finalizing a deal with Former Sacramento Kings big man Neemias Queta, who selected him in the 2021 NBA Draft. It is a two-way contract, however, which means the 7-footer could spend more time in the G-League with the Maine Celtics.

Queta was just waived by the Kings two days ago, and it didn't take long for a team to pick him up. The Portugal native didn't play much during his tenure in Sacramento, though. He suited up just 15 times in 2021-22, averaging 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in eight minutes per night. In 2022-23 however, he played just 5.8 minutes per contest, averaging 2.4 points. Most of his time came in the G-League with the Stockton Kings where Queta shined. The ex-Utah State star was the runner-up for MVP, posting 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Given his lack of production at the NBA level, it's hard to imagine Queta carving out much of a role with a title contender like the Celtics, especially given who they have at the five. Al Horford and Robert Williams III are the top-two choices, while the 7-foot-2 Luke Cornet is likely the third-string center.

Nevertheless, it's another piece for Boston. Expect Queta to probably start out in the G-League, but if he makes a good impression, a chance to get some minutes from time to time for Joe Mazzulla's squad could be in the cards. We'll see how he fares in training camp, too.