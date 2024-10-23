The Boston Celtics are picking up right where they left off last season. In their 2024-25 season opener against the New York Knicks, the Celtics got hot and started firing from three-point range early and often, finding the bottom of the net time and time again.

By the end of the first half, Boston had knocked down 17 three-pointers, which ties a new franchise record for three-pointers in one half. They fell just one bucket short of tying the NBA record held by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics didn't just fire away to get the record either. They were efficient and precise in hunting their shots, knocking down 17 of their 32 attempts from beyond the arc before halftime. Boston left the new-look Knicks in the dust, blowing them off the court in the first half and taking a 74-55 lead into the break.

As usual, Jayson Tatum was the catalyst for the Celtics on offense and spearheaded their attack from beyond the arc. The Boston star scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting in the first half and knocked down six threes of his own. Jaylen Brown also got in on the action with a pair of threes.

The Celtics have become famous for their approach on offense, where they rely more heavily on the three ball than any other team in the NBA. Joe Mazzulla and company have become accustomed to shooting 40, 50, even 60 threes in a game, and it worked out on their way to an NBA title last season. The Celtics have the shooters up and down their rotation to make it work, and they can get to the rim at will in order to generate those open looks.

After their monster first half, the Celtics now have their sights set on the full-game NBA record for three pointers, which stands at 29. If they can keep up their current pace, they will have a very good chance of making some more history in this one.