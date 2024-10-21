The New York Knicks splashed in the offseason, trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns for their quest for another NBA championship. However, since the preseason began and Bridges graced the floor, uncertainty looms.



Videos of Bridges' jump shot circulated social media and it's sparked some issues. His shot used to have a lower set point, which results in a quicker shot, and a higher percentage. That mantra was present during his first seasons with the Phoenix Suns. After only shooting 33.5% from three in his rookie year, he made some necessary changes.

Bridges implemented a lower set point for his shot. Although he was used as a three-point threat, getting a shot off quicker pays dividends in the NBA. He also played alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker, two guys with the ball in their hands, who attract a lot of attention from the defense. Because of this, Bridges didn't have to worry about scoring in a variety of ways. Considering he was a 40% three-point shooter in college, there wasn't much to change.

Knicks Mikal Bridges' jump shot change has shades of a former MVP

This isn't the first issue of a star player having their jump shot altered. For example, former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty jumper and shot nearly 35% from three in his rookie season. The percentage isn't great but considering he's primarily a slasher was a promising sign. Antetokounmpo put on a plethora of muscle, which made people change his shot. As a result, it's decently effective but still looks clunky once he releases it.



For Bridges, there's no clear reason for the change. Even Anthony Edwards went NSFW mode on Bridges' shot during the preseason. The old saying goes, “If it ain't broke, don't fix it.” In his case, he's been a sniper from three and a true outside threat.



He shot over 36% from three since the 2021-22 season while increasing his attempts drastically. When Bridges was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the basketball world saw how talented of a scorer he could be. Even now with the Knicks, he can still be an effective scorer with Jalen Brunson and Towns taking a good amount of shots. However, it's important to know if the shot will influence his percentages.

The Knicks open the season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday in the first game of the season. That will be the true test of Bridges' jump shot and if it's truly a concern.