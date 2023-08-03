Three-point shooting and good screens are what define the Joe Mazzulla-led Boston Celtics system. It is no surprise that this team is obsessed with big men who can shoot from all three levels of scoring. The addition of Kristaps Porzingis to the stacked duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all but proved this. Although, a team can never really have too much firepower from three-point range. Brad Stevens may make a move to acquire another shooter in Svi Mykhailiuk.

The Ukrainian basketball player might be on his way to the Celtics squad led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brad Stevens had reportedly offered the former Kansas basketball shooter a rotation spot, per SDNA Gr.

A large reason why this could be a probable acquisition was because of Justin Champagnie. The former Maine and Celtics two-player had been recently waived. This opens up a roster spot for a free-agency signing.

Joe Mazzulla can surely benefit from the outside shooting and floor spacing that Svi Mykhailiuk gives. The 2022-23 NBA journeyman played for both the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. He had a season average of 44.5% in terms of field goal percentage which netted him 6.94 points a game. His three-point shooting is also serviceable on large volumes as he knocked down 42.4% of his shots from three-point range.

All of these numbers are expected to grow as he gets better shooters and playmakers around him. His only job for the Celtics would be to shoot the lights out when given the looks, rebound, and play hard-nosed defense. Although, he may need some help in the latter parts of those skills. But, that could be aided with All-NBA level defenders surrounding him throughout the season.

Should Brad Stevens seal the deal in acquiring the 6-foot-8 Ukrainian beast?