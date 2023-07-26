Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made NBA history Tuesday by signing a massive five-year, $304 million contract extension to make him the highest paid player in league history. Stephen A Smith gave his thoughts on the contract, wondering aloud what the Celtics could possibly give Jayson Tatum given what Jaylen Brown got, reports First Take.

.@stephenasmith reacts to Jaylen Brown's new supermax extension: "I'm happy for Jaylen Brown. … But the first thing I thought about when I saw that deal is … What is Jayson Tatum going to get?" pic.twitter.com/R9GmCaxED2 — First Take (@FirstTake) July 26, 2023

“Jaylen Brown, for all that he is, the one thing he is not is the best player on the Boston Celtics. That would happen to be Jayson Tatum. If the Celtics were willing to pay $304 million over the next five years to keep Jaylen Brown, just imagine what they are going to be willing to pay to keep Jayson Tatum. Let me tell you something, it's going to be more than $304 million.”

Stephen A Smith makes a great point, as everyone knows that no matter how good Jaylen Brown is, Jayson Tatum was an MVP caliber player this year and the best player on the Celtics. Hence, the contract for Brown can only suggest that Tatum is going to get a deal that surpasses the lucrative $304 million number.

Overall, the contract given to Brown indicates that the Celtics are all in on the immediate future and are going to do everything they can to win with the current core. This could have been assumed after Boston traded for Kristaps Porzingis earlier this offseason, but locking up Brown now makes it set in stone.

It is apparent that league-wide people will now be wondering what the Celtics are going to offer Jayson Tatum when it is time for a contract extension. Stephen A Smith nails it on the head that the contract will be a lot more than Jaylen Brown's record breaking deal.