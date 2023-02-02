You would have to go all the way back to the 1950s to see a duplicate of the destruction Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics just did to Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Atlantic Division rivals at TD Garden.

“The Celtics outscored the Nets by 30 points in the 1st quarter. That’s tied for Boston’s best point differential in any quarter in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55). Jayson Tatum alone outscored the Nets 18-16 in the quarter,” according to ESPN Stats Info.

The Celtics started the game like a house on fire, and the Nets simply did not have enough on both ends of the floor to keep up. Tatum and Jaylen Brown had their way in the opening period, especially Tatum who is playing this game like a man on a mission. Tatum already has scored 23 points at the end of the first half, while Brown has 15. Robert Williams II and Derrick White have both joined the Celtics’ scoring frenzy with 12 and 11 points, respectively after two quarters of action.

Boston is looking to make a big statement tonight as a follow-up to its 124-121 overtime victory last Saturday at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, which everyone remembers especially because of how controversial the fourth period of that game ended. The Celtics are not too far removed from a recent three-game losing skid, so they are after regaining their footing by winning consistently again. They entered Wednesday’s game with a 2-0 record this season versus the Nets.