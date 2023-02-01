The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) visit the Boston Celtics (36-15) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn has won two in a row and sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 51% of their games while 57% went under the projected point total. Boston has lost three of their last four games but still sits in first place in the East. The Celtics covered 51% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. The Celtics won each of the first two matchups by double-digits in Brooklyn.

Here are the Nets-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Celtics Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +8.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Celtics

TV: ESPN, YES, NBCS Boston

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn makes the short trip to Boston tonight following a comfortable win over the short-handed Lakers. Although the Nets have yet to beat the Celtics this season, they have a great chance to cover the spread tonight thanks to their renewed defensive efforts. Brooklyn ranks sixth in points allowed (111.5 Opp. PPG) and held Boston to under 110 points in both prior meetings. While the Nets are somewhat vulnerable from beyond the arc, they are an elite rim-protecting team. The Nets allow the lowest two-point field goal percentage in the NBA (50.2%) as well as the seventh-fewest points in the paint (48.3 Opp. PPG). Despite some injuries, Brooklyn is well-equipped to keep things tight tonight after consecutive wins.

If Brooklyn’s defense is the key to their ability to cover tonight, that starts with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nic Claxton. Claxton has taken a massive step forward and spearheaded an incredible Nets turnaround this season. The 6’11” center has been even better in the wake of Kevin Durant’s injury. Over his last 10 games, Claxton averaged 17.6 PPG and 11.2 RPG to go along with 3.0 blocks and 0.5 steals per game. The defensive numbers speak for themselves but his evolution as a finisher in the paint is what could really swing tonight’s game. Claxton leads the league with a 74.1% field goal percentage and should get plenty of looks down low against Boston’s undersized frontline.

Regardless of how well Claxton locks things up on the defensive end, the Nets are still going to need to score. Despite keeping Boston under 110 points in both previous games, the Nets have failed to crack a tough Celtics defense. Thus, they’ll need a big game from Kyrie Irving if they want to cover. Similarly to Claxton, Irving has been forced into an increased role since KD went down. Since his injury, Irving has averaged 31.4 PPG, 7.2 APG, and 5.9 RPG. The usually lackadaisical Irving has been re-engaged on the defensive end as well, putting up 2.8 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) over his last nine games.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Despite a relatively cold spell over the last few weeks, the Celtics continue to hold the best record in the NBA. Boston features an elite offense that ranks third in scoring (117.8 PPG). While Brooklyn’s defense is tough, they can be exposed from beyond the arc – an area Boston thrives in. The Celtics average the second-most threes per game (15.3 3PM/Game) while shooting the eighth-highest mark from downtown. While they have shot well in their two prior meetings with the Nets, it has been their work on the glass which really paved the way for back-to-back wins to open the season series.

Despite a lack of size, the Celtics are a strong rebounding team that ranks 13th in total rebounding (51.9 RPG). Contrary to most of the good rebounding units, the Celtics rely on their wings to get the job done down low. Jayson Tatum (8.7 RPG) and Jaylen Brown (7.2 RPG) lead the team in rebounding this season, as Tatum has eclipsed double-digit rebounds in both games against the Nets.

Although Tatum struggled to shoot in their last matchup with Brooklyn, he has otherwise put together a fantastic season. For the season, he averages 31.1 PPG but has really turned it on as of late. Across his last three appearances, the star forward averaged 32 PPG and 13 RPG. Look for another potential double-double tonight – a feat he’s accomplished in both prior meetings with the Nets.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Boston has already taken down Brooklyn twice this season and now gets them at home. Ride the Celtics tonight as heavy home favorites.

Final Nets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -8.5 (-110)