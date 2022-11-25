Published November 25, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been on the receiving end of some heavy criticism over his decision to offer his support for both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West over their respective antisemitic scandals. Brown initially called for understanding after Ye blatantly took shots at Jewish people on Twitter, while the Celtics All-Star has stood behind Kyrie following the latter’s decision to push an antisemitic movie on social media as well as during his subsequent suspension. Unsurprisingly, Brown has taken a lot of stick for his supposed unwillingness to stand up against hate and racism.

Celtics president Brad Stevens has now broken his silence on Brown’s current situation. Naturally, the high-ranking executive came to the defense of his star by reiterating how much Brown has done in the past in terms of promoting social change:

“We regularly speak to the players about the responsibilities of their platforms,” Stevens told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe.

“Jaylen has explicitly stated that he is against antisemitism and hate speech. Jaylen also has a strong history of using his platform to contribute positively to causes both local and national.”

For what it’s worth, Brown backtracked on his Kanye comments just 24 hours after making them. He cut ties with West’s Donda Sports while also apologizing for his initial decision to offer his support for the embattled rap icon.

On the other hand, Brown has stood firm on his stance on Kyrie. The Celtics forward has called out the Brooklyn Nets and team owner Joe Tsai for supposedly being too harsh on Irving, particularly with their decision to slap him with a long list of requirements before he was reinstated to the team.

“Regarding the Kyrie Irving suspension, Jaylen has stated that he feels that in his role as vice president of the union he should protect and support players’ rights,” Stevens said.

The Kanye and Kyrie noise is now beginning to die down. However, Jaylen Brown’s decision to support both men has led some folks to believe that they have now seen the Celtics star’s true colors, so to speak.