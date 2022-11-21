Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving finally made it back to NBA action from suspension on Sunday, appearing in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. Prior to that game, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown quote-tweeted a post showing a video of a group called Israel United in Christ lining up outside of the Nets’ home, Barclays Center, but he would later take it back and admit that it was a mistake in a separate Twitter post.

“I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight. I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support”

Israel United in Christ is a group that pushes the belief that Black Hebrew are the true children of Isreal and not the Jews.

Jaylen Brown hasn’t shied away from giving his support for Kyrie Irving following the latter’s suspension by the Nets. He has spoken loudly before against Brooklyn owner Joe Tsai’s decision to suspend Irving.

In any case, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the NBA can watch Irving work on the court now. Irving was a bit rusty in his first game back, scoring 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field with five rebounds, a steal, and a block with five turnovers in 26 minutes of action in a 127-115 victory. He should get his rhythm sooner than later, though, especially since the Nets need him to be in top form.