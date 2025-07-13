Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark might still be finding her shooting stroke after missing extended playing time due to injury, but Clark more than made up for it on the defensive end in a decisive 102-83 win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Clark tied her WNBA career record of five steals in addition to her 14 points and 13 assists.

After the game, Clark told the media that her seemingly improved defensive skills didn't come as a surprise to her.

“I can be really good [on] defense when I choose to and work really hard on it and not conserve energy,” Clark elaborated. “So proud of myself in that regard. And I think that probably motivates our offense. Like when I bring a tenacity on the defensive end, it really helps our offense go.”

Caitlin Clark picks it off and lays it in 💨 pic.twitter.com/YeyjyRpwHd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Stephanie White, who has been known for her emphasis on good defense throughout her coaching career, doubled down on Clark's statements and let the media know she thinks it's just the beginning of what the 23-year-old is capable of defensively.

“[Clark's] continuing to grow in that area [of defense],” the Fever head coach echoed. “For us to accomplish the things we want to accomplish, she has to take more pride in that, and I think she's done that.”

White also praised Clark's efforts and touched on what she expects from the young phenom going forward.

“She had seven deflections, you can tell when she's starting to feel better, more explosive,” White said. “[Clark] did a really good job getting hands in the passing lanes. That's what it's going to take from her consistently.”

The victory tipped the Fever over the .500 mark, bringing them to 11-10 on the season. After beating the Wings twice in a row, the series heads to Dallas on August 1 for the rematch.