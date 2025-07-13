On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Fever pushed their record to one game over .500 at 11-10 with a blowout home victory over the Dallas Wings. It was a highly anticipated matchup between young phenoms Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, and although the Wings star had more points on the afternoon, Clark put together a well-rounded offensive game with 14 points to go along with 13 assists.

After the game, Clark spoke on how the Fever offense was able to move the ball and constantly keep the Wings off-balance defensively.

“30 assists on 40 made shots is about as good as it's going to get… it shows the selflessness of this group…just really proud of this group of how we share the ball,” said Clark, per Moreau Sports Media Prod. Company on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a total team effort for the Fever, who scored 102 points in the game.

“When we have five people in double figures, I feel like we’re going to be pretty hard to beat…our defense was good and got us a lot of buckets in transition,” said Clark.

Clark also spoke on how she was able to impact the game at a high level despite not having her most efficient contest.

“I still probably didn't shoot it as good as I would’ve liked but I feel like it’s coming…I thought my playmaking was really good.”

A strong game for the Fever

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark has been in and out of the lineup for the Fever this year with some injury struggles, but her teammates have largely been able to hold down the fort in her absences.

Clark was recently named as a WNBA All-Star for the second time in her career, along with teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points during the win vs the Wings.

The Fever have two games coming up this week, both on the road against the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty. After that, it will be time for the WNBA All-Star break, during which Clark, Mitchell, and Boston will be participating in the festivities.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and head coach Stephanie White in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark, Stephanie White on same page with eye-opening defensive quotesJess Koffie ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Epic Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers photo goes viral after Fever beat WingsMalik Brown ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers gets brutally honest on Caitlin Clark matchupJoey Mistretta ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) attempts a 3-pointer against Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Fever honor 2025 WNBA All-Stars with gifts before Wings clashJackson Stone ·
Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (51) smiles warms up before the game against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fever guard Sydney Colson rolls up in ‘cowboy’ style ahead of Wings clashJaren Kawada ·
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder, left, poses for a photo with then-Iowa and now-Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
Caitlin Clark’s Iowa coach makes Michael Jordan comparisonBen Strauss ·