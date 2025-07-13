On Sunday afternoon, the Indiana Fever pushed their record to one game over .500 at 11-10 with a blowout home victory over the Dallas Wings. It was a highly anticipated matchup between young phenoms Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, and although the Wings star had more points on the afternoon, Clark put together a well-rounded offensive game with 14 points to go along with 13 assists.

After the game, Clark spoke on how the Fever offense was able to move the ball and constantly keep the Wings off-balance defensively.

“30 assists on 40 made shots is about as good as it's going to get… it shows the selflessness of this group…just really proud of this group of how we share the ball,” said Clark, per Moreau Sports Media Prod. Company on X, formerly Twitter.

It was a total team effort for the Fever, who scored 102 points in the game.

“When we have five people in double figures, I feel like we’re going to be pretty hard to beat…our defense was good and got us a lot of buckets in transition,” said Clark.

Clark also spoke on how she was able to impact the game at a high level despite not having her most efficient contest.

“I still probably didn't shoot it as good as I would’ve liked but I feel like it’s coming…I thought my playmaking was really good.”

A strong game for the Fever

Caitlin Clark has been in and out of the lineup for the Fever this year with some injury struggles, but her teammates have largely been able to hold down the fort in her absences.

Clark was recently named as a WNBA All-Star for the second time in her career, along with teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points during the win vs the Wings.

The Fever have two games coming up this week, both on the road against the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty. After that, it will be time for the WNBA All-Star break, during which Clark, Mitchell, and Boston will be participating in the festivities.