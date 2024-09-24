The Boston Celtics are about to embark on two difficult tasks in the 2024-25 NBA season: defend their championship and begin the process of finding a new ownership group.

Wyc Grousbeck will remain in control through 2025 to ease into a new ownership group that will inherit an extremely expensive roster. The Celtics, after handing out a massive contract extension to Jaylen Brown last offseason and extending Jrue Holiday's contracts midseason, inked new extensions with Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Sam Hauser. The cost of keeping together one of the best teams in recent basketball history wasn’t cheap.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said that Grousbeck gave him the support he needed to continue building this team, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Costs be darned, he wanted his superb team to stick together. He encouraged Stevens while warning him about the sale process.

“He reiterated his support for basketball operations,” Stevens said to ESPN. “And he said to just keep on doing what we're doing … and know that this is probably going to be a long process.”

Celtics will face harsh penalties for massive payroll

The Celtics were unafraid to test the challenges of the new collective bargaining agreement. For a team this good, it should be worth it. Stevens knew that there would be consequences but also knows that this team still has plenty of time left together.

“We're going to face some basketball penalties down the road that we're going to have to make decisions on,” Stevens said to ESPN. “But we're also very cognizant that we have a really damn good team and we're trying to win a championship.”

The Celtics will hit the court again on April 4 when they play the Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi. They got some good news on Kristaps Porzingis' injury recovery and should be the team to beat in the NBA this season.