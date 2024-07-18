The NBA offseason is a time for trades, splashy free agent signings, and heightened player movement. Yet, the Boston Celtics' offseason has had almost none of that.

Instead, the front office has prioritized bringing back the talented core that won the Celtics their first title in over 15 years. Boston star Jayson Tatum received a record-breaking deal to keep him in Boston for the foreseeable future and fellow starter Derrick White agreed to stay in green as well with a hefty, $125.9 million extension.

As for the bench, the Celtics quickly returned centers Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta, and Xavier Tillman Sr. Then after the 2024 NBA Draft, Boston gave first-round pick Baylor Scheierman an official roster spot, making him the only newcomer on the team so far.

The biggest name that still hasn't reunited with the Green Team is forward Oshae Brissett. When asked about the 2024 NBA champion's free agency plans, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens provided a realistic response, per CelticsBlog reporter Noa Dalzell.

“We have to be mindful of the last roster spot and what our needs might be,” he said before Wednesday's Summer League game between the Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. “Oshae had a terrific year with us, not only when he got the opportunity on the court as a teammate and as a person and obviously, in his shoes, there might be a desire to play more. I always want to be respectful of that.”

Brissett averaged just 11.5 minutes per game during the 2023-24 campaign, which was the second-lowest mark of his five-year professional career. That lack of playing time has less to do with the Toronto native and more to do with Boston's star-studded roster. Players like Tatum, White, reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, and sharp-shooter Sam Hauser will all likely get the nod over Brissett when it comes to minutes.

Stevens knows that can be hard for a player, so he understands why the Syracuse product declined his player option in June and entered free agency.

What could the Celtics do with their final roster spot?

There's still a chance that Brissett could rejoin the Green Team next season. Finding more minutes in such a skilled league isn't easy, and the front office would certainly want Brissett back for the right price.

However, Stevens and company also know that they have to research all available options this summer.

“We’ll see how the next few months play themselves with regard to people’s availability,” Stevens said. “Obviously Kristaps [Porzingis] is going to have a long rehab process ahead of him and we have to determine what’s the best need for our team in that 15th spot.”

Center Kristaps Porzingis could be out for a sizable chunk of the regular season and at the very least, he won't be ready to go for the start of the 2024-25 season in late October. Since Boston could be down a starter for an extended period of time, it might look for another backup big man in the offseason.

It would have to be a cheap option, though. The Celtics have spent a lot of money on their top players, and deservedly so. Yet, this puts them over the second apron and really tightens their budget and financial flexibility when it comes to free agency.

Boston could also opt for more shooting rather than adding another big to the rotation. Bench guard Svi Mykhailiuk shot 38.9 percent from deep in limited minutes for the Celtics last season. He's now an unrestricted free agent and could re-sign if he's willing to accept a lesser contract.

Free agency possibilities aside, the Celtics might just choose the simplest option and do nothing.

“We kept 14 [players] most of the year last year and then we added at the end of the year,” Stevens recalled.

With a potent starting five and an experienced bench, the C's aren't exactly desperate for a 15th man at the moment. They're fresh off a title and already have the pieces in place to go for another.

Their needs could change as the offseason progresses and the upcoming regular-season approaches, so perhaps Stevens will leave an empty spot for potential use down the line. Either way, the hunt for banner no. 19 is on in Beantown.