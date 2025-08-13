Notorious sports commentator Skip Bayless has a tempestuous relationship with the Dallas Cowboys. Bayless, known for his provocative persona, doesn't hold back on the team he used to cover with the Dallas Morning News.

One of his favorite targets is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Recently, Bayless seemed to give credit to Jones for what he does for the franchise, per the Skip Bayless Show.

“Jerry Jones is now the face of the NFL, and he’s the big reason for the Dallas Cowboy’s value”

“Jerry Jones is now the face of the NFL and he’s the big reason for the Dallas Cowboy’s value” pic.twitter.com/Uym7pahFx5 — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) August 12, 2025

A far cry from some of the recent commentary levied at Jones. Last year, Bayless criticized Jones for signing QB Dak Prescott to a $240 million contract extension.

In January, Bayless lashed out at Jones for not hiring Pete Carroll as head coach. Ultimately, the Cowboys hired Brian Shottenheimer. The Cowboys are coming off a season in which they finished 7-10 and once again fell short of the playoffs.

As for Jones, he's been the owner of the Cowboys since 1989. Currently, the franchise is valued at $101.1 billion according to Inside the Star. Despite a poor record, the franchise remains one of the most lucrative and marquee teams in all of sports.

Much of that is credited to Jones' approach.

The history of Skip Bayless and the Dallas Cowboys

When it comes to Bayless, the Cowboys are his favorite thing to pick on aside from LeBron James. From the time he was a kid, Bayless was infatuated with “America's team”.

Later in life, he wrote books about Dallas, including the book “God's Coach” about the late Tom Landry. Since then, he has taken quite a few shots at his childhood team.

He has criticized Jones, the players, and the coaches on numerous occasions. Oftentimes, it evokes the wrath of those within the organization and the fans.

Nevertheless, Bayless remains a consistent presence. For good or for bad, he never holds back.