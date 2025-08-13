The New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves for three games this week amid a dismal slump. They have lost seven straight games and 11 of their last 12 to fall into the last NL Wild Card spot. While that has gone on, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been sitting on 252 home runs, tied with Darryl Strawberry for the franchise record. On Tuesday, Alonso took Spencer Strider deep in the third inning to break the record.

THE NEW YORK METS HAVE A NEW ALL-TIME HOME RUN KING! pic.twitter.com/tUPAF30pu3 — New York Mets (@Mets) August 13, 2025

After cracking the record-breaking home run, Alonso took a big curtain call in front of the Citi Field fans. A long-time fan favorite, he reveled in breaking Strawberry's record, another fan favorite in Queens. The homer was his 116th at Citi Field and his 16th against the Braves. That is more than all but three teams in the majors.

Alonso is in his seventh season with the Mets and has been slugging homers since his debut. He led the majors with 53 in his rookie season of 2019, and has cracked 40 two other times. The record-breaker was his 27th of the 2025 season, as he cruises toward his sixth season of at least 30 homers.

The Mets have been brutal in recent weeks, but Alonso has been solid in the slump. Entering Tuesday, he had a .244 batting average, .858 OPS, and four homers in the last 12 games. Alonso leveling up would help the Amazins chase down the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and stay in the playoff hunt.

The Mets were big spenders last offseason, signing Juan Soto to a historic contract. But they did not lock up Alonso long-term, even after a stellar second half and tremendous playoff run. He signed a deal that pays him $30 million this year with a player option for $24 million in 2026. With another great season in the works and a franchise record, he could be a big-name free agent again.