The Toronto Blue Jays entered their series opener against the Chicago Cubs at 69-50. Blue Jays manager John Schneider led his team to the top of the American League East and are in the driver's seat for a top playoff seed. The rich might soon get richer, though. Toronto got some good news on veteran starters Shane Bieber and Alek Manoah. Even Trey Yesavage is trending up.

The Blue Jays added Bieber at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Guardians. However, the former Cy Young winner has not thrown a single pitch this season due to injury. Despite that, he is one player that could play a role in who win the World Series this year. His recovery is close to being complete, though. The Blue Jays announced that he has a rehab start scheduled this week.

From Wednesday to Friday, Bieber, Manoah, and Yesavage will each start a game at Triple-A Buffalo. Similarly to Bieber, Manoah has spent his season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Yesavage, on the other hand, is the team's top pitching prospect and could find his way to the major leagues soon.

According to Sportsnet, all three starters will pitch this week as they get back into the swing of things. Toronto would like to have all three at their disposal before the end of the regular season. Bieber and Manoah could be vital pieces of Schneider's playoff rotation. Yesavage is not ready for the bright lights of the postseason, but getting him up to Triple-A is big for his development.

The Blue Jays are thrilled to have such positive updates on their pitchers. After Max Scherzer and Toronto took a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there are questions about the team's depth. Depending on how these three starts go, Schneider could see three pitchers walk through the door and relieve some pressure off of him.

Toronto is a likely playoff team and could easily win the AL East. However, the team has their sights set much higher. Adding Bieber at the deadline is proof that the Blue Jays want to go all-in. Getting him and Manoah back could take their championship dreams and make them a reality.