The Buffalo Bills are hoping to lock up running back James Cook for the long term. Cook is one of the best running backs in the league, and his surge onto the scene has been a huge reason for the Bills' latest success. Cook returned to practice on Tuesday despite contract negotiations, and quarterback Josh Allen is thrilled about it.

Here is what Allen said about Cook's return in an article by WGR 550 Sports Radio.

“As players we sometimes have to separate the business and the sport. I know both sides thought that what they’re doing is the right thing, but we were very happy to have ‘Jimbo’ out there today, I trust in Beane and what he’s going to get done and we’re just very happy he’s out there with us right now.”

Cook and Allen are one of the best QB/RB duos in the league. Allen is coming off his first NFL MVP award because of the incredible 2024-25 season he had. However, he would not have been able to accomplish what he did without the help of James Cook. Cook had 32 catches for 258 yards and two receiving touchdowns last season. He was not as active in the passing game as he was in 2023, but Cook still managed to get the Bills out of tough situations a year ago.

Earlier on Tuesday, Allen had an immediate reaction to Cook returning to practice.

“It's been extremely normal between us,” Allen said. “I'm not going to ask him to do anything he doesn't want to do I trust him. But yeah, very happy to have him out there.”

Cook did not talk to the media after his first practice of the season. He will likely give an update when the time feels right but for now if he continues to practice, that is a great thing for Allen and the Bills.

