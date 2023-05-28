A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Derrick White set NBA Twitter ablaze on Saturday night after he literally saved the season for the Boston Celtics. Marcus Smart missed what would have been a game-tying triple in Boston’s last possession of the game, but Derrick White came up with an unreal tip-in to force a Game 7 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Stars from around the NBA could not help but react to White’s epic heroics in Game 6:

Oh my god it’s going to seven — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) May 28, 2023

Wooowwwwww!!!!!!!!!! — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) May 28, 2023

DERRICK WHITE!!!! — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) May 28, 2023

OMG😮😮😮 — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) May 28, 2023

Y’all think bron seen this coming? — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) May 28, 2023

D Whiiitttteeee!!!! — Danny Green (@DGreen_14) May 28, 2023

Much like the rest of the basketball community on Twitter, these players from around the league were left in awe by the manner in which Game 6 ended. It looked like the Heat had punched their ticket in the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets after Jimmy Butler gave them a one-point lead by hitting all three of his free throws in the preceding possession. The Celtics, however, had 3.0 seconds left to save their season, and Derrick White decided to step up in the most heroic way possible.

Momentum has been in Boston’s side since they staved off elimination in Game 4, and they’ve continued to build on this win after win. That’s now three straight victories for the Celtics, who have now forced a do-or-die Game 7 in Boston on Monday night. It’s the Heat who are in a deep, deep hole at the moment after squandering three chances to close out this series. Jimmy Butler and Co. now have one final chance to book their place in the Finals in Game 7, but unfortunately for them, so do the Celtics.