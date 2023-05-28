Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Derrick White channeled his inner Michael Jordan to save the Boston Celtics from elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. In the process, he joined the Chicago Bulls legend in what is now an exclusive two-man club.

White was the hero of Game 6 for the Celtics. While he scored just 11 points and made only four rebounds, a couple of those were the most important ones in the contest. With Boston trailing 103-102 and Marcus Smart missing the supposed game-winner with less than a second left, White stepped up big time to get the rebound and deliver the putback shot that gave the Beantown team the win at the buzzer.

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN! CELTICS FORCE A GAME 7!pic.twitter.com/SrRPCVSQK4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

Now, with that clutch bucket, Derrick White apparently joined Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history to deliver a game-winning buzzer-beater in an elimination game and when their team was trailing before the shot, per ESPN Stats & Info.

For those asking, Jordan did it back in 1989 with what is now famously called “The Shot.” In the do-or-die finale of the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jordan took matters to his own hands to lead the Bulls to the second round. With three seconds left and Cleveland ahead 100-99, Jordan drained the jumper from the top of the key over Craig Ehlo for the victory.

It was undoubtedly an unforgettable moment for White. And sure enough, matching a feat that only His Airness has accomplished before in league history makes it extra sweeter.