On an always hectic first day of NBA free agency, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did everything he could do to steal some headlines and put a smile on the faces of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal Friday.

The 28-year-old was pictured in an Instagram Story ahead of a wedding and was revealed to have a shaved head, via ClutchPoints. This comes a couple months after the NBA Hall of Famers and TNT analysts brutally roasted White's hairline, likening it to ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith's. Often ones to go off script, Shaq and Barkley broke into hysterical laughter when they were supposed to be breaking down a playoff game between Boston and the Atlanta Hawks.

Derrick White did it 😭 (via haileyjeubanks/IG) pic.twitter.com/hpJVM9g9Fq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 1, 2023

One cannot assume the mockery led to his haircut, though. A hot summer, wedding pictures or just a rejuvenated mindset could have all led to this change. However, there is a decent chance Charles Barkley takes credit for it. His candid nature makes for unpredictable and compelling television but also threatens to step on some toes in the process.

A new-look Derrick White coincidentally aligns with a new-look Celtics squad. They traded Marcus Smart, arguably the team's heart and soul, for Kristaps Porzingis last week. White will be expected to take on more of a prominent role now on both ends of the floor. He averaged 12.4 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field during the regular season, and most notably had a terrific put-back to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

He has bought all into the Celtics culture, so extra responsibilities should not faze him. Luckily, his burden to carry just got a lot lighter on top.