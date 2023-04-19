A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Stephen A Smith was not going to let Shaq and Charles Barkley get away with the clowning he got from the two basketball legends Tuesday evening. The ESPN personality had his name dragged into a hilarious back-and-forth between Shaq and Chuck when he was compared by the Inside the NBA duo to Boston Celtics Derrick White, particularly because of their hairlines.

“Love all of my brothers on@NBAonTNT. But I’m gonna get@SHAQ and Chuck for comparing me with Derrick White. Y’all are gonna pay for that 😀😀😀,” Stephen A. Smith tweeted right after he heard about Shaq and Barkley making fun of him.

Stephen A Smith was also not in the best of moods at the time since the New York Knicks had just got blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of that Eastern Conference first-round series. However, he was pumped up about the New York Rangers embarrassing the Toronto Maple Leafs, though, it’s fair to bet that Stephen A Smith would rather see the Knicks win over a Rangers victory.

Derrick White did not expect to be the talk of the town so late in the night, but thanks to Shaq, Barkley, and Stephen A Smith, he was all over Twitter, albeit for reasons he’d probably not find entirely amusing.

What’s undeniable, though, was that Derrick White balled out in the Celtics’ 119-102 home win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2. White generated 26 points with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a pair of blocks in 34 minutes on the floor.