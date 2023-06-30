Kristaps Porzingis was involved in one of the first big moves of the 2023 offseason when he was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team deal. Now, Porzingis has landed a two-year, $45 million extension with his new team in the Celtics shortly after finding himself getting dealt to Boston, as reported by Chris Haynes.

Porzingis opted into the final year of his current contract with the Wizards before getting traded to Boston, which will see him earn $36 million for the 2023-24 season. Fans wondered whether or not the Celtics would wait to see how Porzingis fit in with their current squad before addressing his contract, but it looks like the front office isn't too concerned with that, and opted to hand the star big man his deal right away.

Porzingis is coming off arguably the best season of his career (23.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.7 APG, 49.8 FG%, 38.5 3P%) with the Wizards, and will now be looking to help a Celtics team that has made it to the Eastern Conference Finals in five of the past seven seasons finally get over the hump. Boston was already a favorite to win it all next season, and their addition of Porzingis further improved their odds of winning the 2023 NBA Finals.

With Kristaps Porzingis now locked up for the foreseeable future, the Celtics have built their new big three, pairing him up with All-NBA stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This is another massive move for Boston, and everyone will be waiting to see whether or not Porzingis is the missing piece for the C's in their quest to raise Banner 18.