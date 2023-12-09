Derrick White was serenaded with MVP chants during his big game against the Knicks, and he had an awesome reaction to the high praise

The Boston Celtics bounced back after their upset In-Season Tournament loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers with a 133-123 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. While Boston got contributions up and down their lineup, it was Derrick White who led the way for the C's in this big win over the Knicks.

On a night where Kristaps Porzingis returned from a calf injury, and Jaylen Brown got ejected, it was White who stole the spotlight with his big game (30 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 10/16 FGM). As he knocked down some key free throws late in the game, White was serenaded with MVP chants by the Boston faithful, and the veteran guard had the perfect reaction to the love he was receiving from the TD Garden faithful.

Via Bobby Manning:

“Derrick White on MVP chants: ‘It's crazy. We got the best fans in the league … I know I'm not the MVP, but it's always cool to hear.'”

Derrick White continues to stand out for Celtics

Even on a team with the star power that the Celtics feature, White continues to stand out on a nightly basis. White is putting up the best numbers of his career through 18 games (15.4 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.8 RPG, 47.8 FG%, 41 3P%) and he remains an integral part of their game plan on both offense and defense. And against the Knicks, he was the best player on the floor for much of the night.

White may not be garnering real MVP consideration, but everyone in Boston recognizes just how important he is to the team's quest to win a title this season. The Celtics are continuing to reap the benefits of White's stellar production, and if he can keep this up, an already dangerous Boston squad will become all the more imposing.