With Jayson Tatum basking in the afterglow of a big comeback win, teammate Kristaps Porzingis tried to make sense of the Lakers-Mavericks trade. Also, the Boston Celtics learned Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie broke his silence on the possibility of buying the franchise.

Lurie, whose team is focused on Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs, said it’s not going to happen, according to boston.com.

“No, I’m not really interested in acquiring another sports team,” the 73-year-old Lurie said Monday. “I would never say never, but I’m not looking to own another sports franchise. The Celtics, again, are exceptional. They’re so well run. They’re so talented. It’s my childhood team. However, I do not expect that to happen.”

Jeffrey Lurie pushed into Celtics picture by Bill Simmons

Simmons of The Ringer said Lurie made the list of four or five potential buyers, according to boston.com.

“I always thought the Eagles were one of the best run football teams,” Simmons added. “So if he bought the Celtics, I think that’s a decent outcome. There’s a couple decent outcomes in this.”

Lurie has owned the Eagles since 1994. They’ve reached the Super Bowl three times, winning once, losing once, and playing Sunday. He admitted his ties to the Celtics but said it’s not enough to sway his interest.

“I think it’s connected because they’re my childhood team,” Lurie said. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for their whole culture. I sort of see it as like a kindred soul in the NBA. Wyc (Grousbeck) has been an outstanding owner. I love the way they’ve developed that team and we’ve got to celebrate so many banners over the years.

“(But) it’s not something that’s top of mind. My whole focus is on my love of the Eagles and to win another Super Bowl for Philadelphia.”

Lurie shared his love for all things Boston in 2023, according to bostonglobe.com.

“I love Boston and have a lot of family there still, and really appreciate the incredible fan base,” Lurie said. “The Celtics and Bruins gave me so much pleasure growing up as a kid. I would, believe it or not, sleep outside on Causeway Street to get standing-room-only Bruins playoff tickets.

“Certainly Bobby Orr, Bill Russell, Larry Bird, it gave me more joy than anything growing up. I always have an affection for Boston, it’s a great city.”