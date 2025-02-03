The news of the blockbuster trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers that sent star point guard Luka Doncic out west in exchange for Anthony Davis has taken the NBA by storm. Members of the Boston Celtics, particularly center Kristaps Porzingis, who played with Doncic in Dallas, are no exception.

A fan told Porzingis about the news before the Celtics' road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. Porzingis thought it was him who got traded at first.

“He was like, ‘Yo, you heard about the trade?’” Porziņģis said via The Athletic. “I was like, ‘What happened? Did I get traded?’ And he was like, ‘No, Luka to the Lakers.’ And I was like, ‘Yo, no way.’ Then I got my phone back and read all about it. Honestly, I can’t believe it. I think this is the craziest trade in NBA history. Unbelievable.”

The news caught Porzingis off guard because of the level of player that his former teammate is. Trades for players like Doncic don't happen every day.

“Man, this is like, Luka Dončić,” Porziņģis said. “That is wild. I mean, that is truly like, I still can’t really believe it. Twenty-five years old. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes. You never know. But I’m speechless, honestly.”

Porzingis' status as a member of the Celtics remains intact, and he hopes to help them become the first team to win back-to-back NBA titles since the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18.

Kristaps Porzingis does not hold back on Celtics' struggles

The Boston Celtics have not exactly experienced smooth sailing by their standards since the start of the 2025 portion of the schedule, dropping six games in January. Center Kristaps Porzingis offered his honest thoughts on the difference between this season and last season.

“We were a lion last season, and some games this year we’ve looked like a house cat,” Porzingis said via the Boston Globe. “We want to have that spirit as a team this year, and it’s tough. Obviously, we can’t trick ourselves and make it [like] it’s playoffs every game. It’s tough, just human nature. But we know the group that we have and we know that we’re going to bring it to the big games, but we need to bring it consistently and keep building on top of good wins.”

Porzingis and the rest of the Celtics hope their comeback win over the 76ers on Sunday night can allow them to get back on track.