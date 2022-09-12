Carmelo Anthony is still an NBA free agent. The latest team to get linked to the future Hall of Famer was the Boston Celtics, but it’s already been reported that the reigning Eastern Conference champions are not too excited about the idea of adding Melo to their roster. That being said, it’s not stopping former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine at all from voicing out his 100 percent support for the idea of Boston landing the services of one of the best pure scorers to ever play in the NBA.

In a recent appearance on Sirius FM radio, Scalabrine opined that he thinks ” Brad (Stevens) looks at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, they look up to guys like that,” (h/t Justin Quinn of USA Today). “They looked up to Joe Johnson, and Brad thought it was really cool to bring Joe Johnson in,” added Scalabrine. Scalabrine also said that he “could see how there could be some advantage of having Carmelo … on the roster.”

At 38 years old and already way past his prime, Carmelo Anthony’s window of opportunity to win an NBA title that has eluded him for nearly two decades since entering the league in 2003 is rapidly closing. The Celtics are a great landing spot for a ring-less vet like Anthony, but despite what Scalabrine said, the former third-overall pick is unlikely to move the needle in a favorable direction for a team like Boston. There’s barely anything outside of secondary scoring that Anthony could provide at this point of his career, though, it’s not uncommon for NBA title contenders to add a veteran to the mix mostly to provide stability in the locker room.

Anthony last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season, appearing in 69 games for the Purple & Gold and averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. He still has a pretty good touch from behind the arc, having shot 37.5 percent from deep last season. Moreover, over the last three seasons, Anthony has sunk 38.9 percent of his 3-pointers while also posting a 55.0 TS% which is higher than his career 54.3 TS%.