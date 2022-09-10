RUMOR: Celtics’ level of interest in Carmelo Anthony, revealed

Carmelo Anthony has been linked with a move to the Boston Celtics recently, with reports even saying that a partnership between the two sides is gaining “traction.” However, according to the latest updates, that might not be true at all.

Brian Robb of Mass Live cited sources claiming that the Celtics are “not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp.”

Many thought the Anthony would be a good fit for Boston, especially after the injury to Danilo Gallinari that sidelined him indefinitely. Nonetheless, the Celtics are apparently noy making it a priority to sign Melo since they like the players they currently have to replace the role Gallinari was supposed to take.

Of course it is understandable why the market for Carmelo Anthony is not that good. He is already 38 years old, and while he can still score and has embraced a bench role in recent years, it’s hard to fault teams for opting to go for younger guys who can deliver the same.

It remains to be seen where Anthony ends up with, but it seems his fans will have to wait for some time before seeing the next jersey he puts on. There are other teams who could be interested in him, especially those who need a scoring punch off the bench. But for now, Melo and his fans will have to be a little patient–perhaps more than usual.