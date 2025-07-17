The 2025 NBA offseason was not about quantity for the Los Angeles Clippers; it was about precision. After another season ending in disappointment, the front office knew the window for contention with this core was rapidly narrowing. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden all in their mid-30s, the Clippers had to be smarter, not splashier. Their moves reflected that mindset: calculated risk-taking, tactical role-player additions, and a marquee signing at an incredible discount.

In total, they brought in Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, while re-signing key veterans James Harden, Nicolas Batum, and Trentyn Flowers. Each signing addressed a specific roster weakness or fortified the team's championship ambitions.

Let’s dive into each acquisition, hand out offseason grades.

James Harden

Re-signing James Harden was more of a necessity than a luxury. He’s no longer the MVP-caliber scorer he once was, but he’s still a top-tier playmaker and a savvy floor general. His chemistry with Kawhi was solid throughout the regular season, and his ability to control the tempo will remain vital in postseason play.

James Harden opted out of the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers to sign a new deal worth a reported $81.5 million to stay with the team for the next two seasons. The downside? Harden’s postseason performances have remained erratic, and he’s entering the twilight of his career. Still, there was no viable replacement on the market, and Harden remains one of the best passers in the league. His retention ensures continuity and a sense of structure.

Grade: B+

Brook Lopez

If there's a “steal” in free agency outside of Beal, it might be Brook Lopez. The veteran big man continues to age like fine wine. At 37, he remains one of the league’s best rim protectors and floor-spacing centers. His signing signals a tactical shift for the Clippers, allowing them to mix up their defensive schemes and diversify their offensive spacing.

The 2021 NBA Champion agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Clippers. Lopez can slot in with the starters or anchor bench units. His presence should also take some pressure off Zubac, who struggled in matchups that required switching or deep drop coverage. With Lopez, the Clippers get a big man who knows how to play in high-stakes games and who fits their win-now timeline perfectly.

Grade: B-

Nicolas Batum

The Clippers brought back Nicolas Batum on a veteran’s minimum deal, a move that speaks more to locker room culture and team familiarity than on-court production. Batum’s best years are behind him, but he remains a useful plug-and-play forward. He can defend multiple positions, knock down the occasional corner three, and understands his role perfectly.

There’s also value in continuity. Batum has been with the Clippers for several seasons now and serves as a quiet leader in a locker room that has at times lacked stability. In limited minutes, he’s still a positive presence.

Grade: B

Trentyn Flowers

The Clippers used their draft pick to select high-upside wing Trentyn Flowers, a versatile 6’8” prospect with intriguing tools. Flowers is raw and likely won’t see much NBA action this year, but the team has time to mold him into a contributor. With the proper G-League development path, Flowers could become a two-way wing in the mold of someone like Jerami Grant.

His scoring instincts and athleticism are already clear, but questions remain about his shot selection and defensive consistency. Still, for a team that’s heavily focused on the present, it's refreshing to see the Clippers take a flyer on a long-term project.

Grade: B-

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal was the Clippers’ biggest swing this offseason, and arguably the league's biggest bargain. Following a buyout from the Phoenix Suns, where he was once owed over $160 million, Beal signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers. For a former All-Star who still averaged 17 points per game on 50% shooting last season, that’s an incredible value.

While Beal’s role diminished in Phoenix due to the presence of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, he still showed flashes of the scoring instincts that made him one of the NBA’s premier shooting guards just a few years ago. What makes this fit appealing for the Clippers is Beal’s ability to play both on and off the ball. He can relieve Harden of playmaking duties or space the floor around Leonard. Health is a concern. Beal has played over 60 games just once in the last four seasons, but on this contract, the risk is minimal.

Beal also effectively replaces Norman Powell, who was traded to Miami in a three-team deal. Powell had been a steady scorer for the Clippers, but Beal’s upside as a more dynamic offensive option gives the team a higher ceiling. The player option for 2026-27 clears the way for Beal, 32, to be one of the top available players in free agency next summer.

Grade: B+

John Collins trade

The acquisition of John Collins went under the radar, but it may be one of the most impactful in the long run. Included in the trade that sent Powell to Miami, Collins arrives from Utah with something to prove. He’s just 26 years old and has already had seasons where he averaged over 20 points and 10 rebounds. Injuries and a logjam in Utah hurt his production, but the Clippers are betting that a new environment will reinvigorate him.

Meanwhile, John Collins averaged 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds on 52.7% shooting (39.9% 3PT) for Utah, emerging as a high-floor, high-ceiling frontcourt piece. Collins fills a much-needed gap at the power forward position. He’s an athletic lob threat, can space the floor (career 35% from three), and has steadily improved defensively. He gives LA flexibility – they can run small with him at center or slot him next to a more traditional big like Brook Lopez. If he can find consistency, Collins could be a long-term piece even beyond this Kawhi-Harden era.

The Clippers' 2025 free agency period was one of the most efficient across the league. They didn’t swing for the fences, but they made value-conscious moves that directly address their roster needs. Beal replaces Powell with a potentially higher ceiling. Collins gives them youth and versatility in the frontcourt. Lopez is the perfect veteran big to complement their core. Harden and Batum offer continuity and stability. And Flowers adds a future-focused wrinkle to a win-now roster.

Their success still hinges on the health of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden; without them, nothing else matters. But for the first time in years, the Clippers seem to have built a roster that doesn’t fall apart the moment one star is sidelined. The 2025 offseason won’t grab the most headlines, but it may prove to be one of the more quietly effective in the Western Conference.