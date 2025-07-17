Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White has addressed growing concerns over Caitlin Clark’s string of injuries this season. Clark exited Tuesday night’s win over the Connecticut Sun after appearing to re-injure her groin. The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter when she made a pass and grimaced in pain before walking to the bench with assistance.

It was the third soft-tissue injury Clark has suffered this season, following a left quad strain in early June and a left groin issue shortly afterward. Combined, those injuries have forced her to miss more than ten games.

White was asked postgame whether the physical play Clark endures could be a contributing factor. Her response highlighted the toll that constant contact takes on ball-dominant players like Clark.

“It is tough, you know, certainly someone who has the ball in her hands as much as Caitlin,” White said. “The physicality that she’s experiencing for 40 minutes, it causes you to load differently, causes you to explode differently, it causes you to accelerate and decelerate differently.”

“It is not the free-flowing movement, you know, that we want to see when it comes to freedom of movement. And I think all of those things, at times, while it might not be one blow or another, over time can contribute to that.”

Clark has been targeted by physical defenders all season long. Opponents have pressed her full court, bumped her on screens, and applied contact on nearly every drive.

That aggressive approach has sparked debates about how WNBA officials are handling contact against top guards and whether there is enough protection for rising stars.

Despite the constant contact, Clark has continued to put up strong numbers. She is currently averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. Her ability to orchestrate the offense has made her a crucial part of the Fever’s success. Indiana performs significantly better when she is on the court.

Still, the volume of injuries is a concern. Clark never missed a single game during her college career at Iowa. Her string of absences this season has drawn attention to the physical intensity of the professional game and the adjustment it requires.

White and the Fever coaching staff are working with trainers to help Clark recover while developing long-term solutions. The team is expected to focus on load management, recovery, and ways to reduce unnecessary wear during games.

Her status for the upcoming All-Star Game and Three-Point Contest remains uncertain. The Fever has stated that she will continue to be evaluated in the coming days.

Clark represents the future of the WNBA. Her leadership, performance, and popularity have already elevated the profile of the league. Now the focus shifts to keeping her healthy. It will take adjustments, support, and league-wide awareness to protect one of the brightest young stars in the game.