They finished the regular season with a decent 49-33 record, good for the 6th seed in the Western Conference. Rudy Gobert anchored the defense, while Edwards took a superstar leap. Meanwhile, Naz Reid stepped into an expanded role following Towns’ departure and thrived, finishing as a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year and providing consistent scoring and spacing off the bench. Veteran leadership from Mike Conley and the emergence of Jaden McDaniels as an elite 3-and-D wing helped keep the team balanced on both ends.

Therefore, the Minnesota Timberwolves made only a handful of moves during the 2025 NBA free agency period, but each was calculated, targeted, and strategically aligned with the team’s goal of continuing their rise in the Western Conference hierarchy. Rather than blow up their core, the front office made tweaks – some expensive, some subtle – to reinforce their roster for another deep playoff run. The focus centered around three key signings: Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Joe Ingles. The Wolves doubled down on defense, physicality, and perimeter toughness.

Here's a full breakdown of each move, complete with contract details and individual grades.

Julius Randle

Julius Randle was the Timberwolves’ headline acquisition of the offseason. The former New York Knick has signed a new three-year, $100 million deal, slotting him in as the presumptive starting power forward. The move signals that Minnesota is prioritizing veteran experience and physicality in the frontcourt.

THE BULLY IS BACK. 😤

Randle, a two-time All-Star, brings rugged interior scoring, rebounding, and a self-creation ability that fits well as a secondary option behind Anthony Edwards. However, concerns about spacing and defensive coverage arise with a Randle-Reid pairing, especially in high-stakes playoff environments where versatility and switchability are key. Randle’s value hinges heavily on role clarity – if asked to do too much, efficiency could drop. But used as a bruising enforcer and complementary scorer, he could thrive.

Randle's overall numbers were down a bit in his first year in Minnesota, but he still averaged 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Now that he is settled into the system in Minnesota, he should be able to be even more productive in year two with the franchise. The price is steep, but so is the potential payoff if he buys into a defined role.

Grade: B+

Naz Reid

While Randle’s signing brought the headlines, the Timberwolves’ commitment to Naz Reid may prove to be even more impactful long-term. Reid inked a five-year, $125 million contract, locking in a player the franchise views as a core piece. Reid’s growth has been one of the best developmental stories in the NBA.

the towels. the bobbleheads. the tattoos. MINNESOTA IS HOME FOR NAZ.

What started as a two-way gamble has become a vital stretch-five with real defensive chops. Reid averaged double-digit points off the bench last season while showcasing improved rim protection and pick-and-pop versatility. His ability to play both backup center and stretch four gives Chris Finch lineup flexibility, particularly with Gobert and now Randle also needing minutes.

While some will balk at paying that much for a player with low defensive output in the playoffs, Reid’s consistency, youth (just 25), and rising trajectory make this a sensible and forward-looking investment. He’s an insurance policy, a matchup weapon, and potentially a starter in waiting if injuries or roster shifts occur.

Grade: A-

Joe Ingles

The most understated move of the offseason was the signing of Joe Ingles, who arrived on a one-year, $3.6 million veteran minimum deal. At 37 years old, Ingles isn’t the same defender or sharpshooter he was during his prime with Utah, but he still brings immense value as a glue guy.

are y'all ready for more Joe content?

Minnesota needed another high-IQ forward to stabilize the second unit, and Ingles checks that box. He brings floor spacing, calm decision-making, and veteran playoff experience. His limitations, declining foot speed, and durability are real, but at a minimum salary, those risks are negligible. Ingles is not being brought in to carry a major load, but to provide 10-15 minutes a night of structure, smart ball movement, and locker room leadership. For a contender, these marginal upgrades are often the difference in close playoff games.

Grade: B

In summary, the Timberwolves didn’t chase stars in bulk; they made specific, targeted signings that addressed depth, experience, and frontcourt flexibility. Julius Randle brings toughness and scoring; Naz Reid brings youth and versatility; Joe Ingles brings brains and balance.

Together, these moves reflect a franchise trying to make the final leap toward championship relevance, not through splashy overhauls, but through strategic reinforcement of what already works. The Wolves have a rising superstar in Anthony Edwards, a skilled frontcourt in Gobert and Reid, and now, a hard-nosed veteran in Randle with one of the smartest role players in Ingles. Whether this trio can mesh and elevate Minnesota over the West’s elite remains to be seen, but the ambition is clear.