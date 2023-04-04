Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown put together a forgettable performance in Friday’s contest against the Utah Jazz. He scored just 12 points — on 5-for-19 shooting from the field — in a game the Celtics went on to win by a final score of 122-114. Still, when the Celtics visit the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night to play Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers, every Celtics fan under the sun surely wanted to know: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Sixers

The Celtics had Brown listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to low back pain, per the NBA’s official injury report. However, it turns out the budding star is not going to suit up for Boston, per Celtics reporter Kevin Smith. In other injury news relevant to the Celtics, center Robert Williams (injury management) will also sit out for Boston.

Brown, 26, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (all starts).

The former California standout is shooting the ball with excellent efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Brown’s current 49.3% field-goal percentage is the highest of his pro career.

Expect Tuesday’s game between the Sixers and Celtics to go down to the wire, even without Brown in the lineup. After all, the Celtics have been road warriors all season, as they own a 25-15 road record, the third-best in the NBA.