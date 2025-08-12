With San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk looking to return from an injury, he has still been contributing to the team, despite not being 100 percent healthy. After the 49ers lost to the Denver Broncos in the team's preseason opener, the wide receiver room is an interesting unit for the team, as Aiyuk has been spreading his knowledge to the players younger than him.

One up-and-coming player, just like rookie Junior Bergen, who San Francisco took in the seventh round of the most recent NFL Draft out of the University of Montana. Bergen would speak Tuesday about the advice he has received from Aiyuk and expressed how grateful he was to get it since the star wideout was once in his shoes, as the first-year player said, according to 95.7 The Game.

“He was telling me just like the growth he's made, he's just explaining things to me, the little things to me,” Bergen said. “He's breaking it down to where I can understand it because he's been in those shoes before, you know. All of those guys have obviously. He's Aiyuk. It's great to have them for sure.”

"He was telling me about the growth, he's explaining the little things to me. He's breaking it down to where I can understand. He's Aiyuk. It's great to have him." Junior Bergen leaning on Brandon Aiyuk's shoulder during training camp.

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk gets an “estimated” return date

While there are rumors around the 49ers regarding the wide receiver injuries and possible additions, the team no doubt wants to see Aiyuk back sooner rather than later, while not rushing the recovery so they can avoid further issues. In terms of when Aiyuk could be back, as he was put on the PUP list to start training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that head coach Kyle Shanahan “estimated” a Week 6 return could be in effect.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan estimated today to reporters that WR Brandon Aiyuk — who is recovering from a significant knee injury — could be back for Week 6,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Aiyuk nearing his return

However, Aiyuk is being somewhat active at practice, running around and getting loose, which is a good sight to see for fans.

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Aiyuk will be back, but hearing the words of Bergen, his impact will be felt whether he is on the field or not. San Francisco will open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Seattle Seahawks, as the potential return of Aiyuk in Week 6 will be on Oct. 12, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.